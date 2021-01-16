Fr. Thomas Berg, Twitter, January 15: "So, I was at this diner recently. Alone. In my collar. When I asked for the check, the waiter tells me that some anonymous individual had “taken care of … More

Fr. Thomas Berg, Twitter, January 15: "So, I was at this diner recently. Alone. In my collar. When I asked for the check, the waiter tells me that some anonymous individual had “taken care of it. ” Gotta say, in this day & age, that really meant a lot. And just maybe they didn’t even consider me part of their tribe…"