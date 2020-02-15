Francis Visibly "Consternated" Because Media Are Mad At "Me"

Francis lamented about media claiming he was "not courageous enough" to use Querida Amazonia for abolishing celibacy [as if going along with the media would have been "courageous"] or even that he "didn't listen to the Holy Spirit."He showed his frustration during an Ad Limina visit of U.S. bishops, “They’re not mad at the Spirit; they’re mad at me down here,” he told them, complaining that oligarch media report only "one line" by saying that "the pope didn’t have the courage to change the rules of the Church."Francis reaction was referred by Pensacola-Tallahassee Bishop William Wack to CatholicNews.com (February 13). He noticed that Francis’ “consternation” was visible when he [finally] understood that for "some people" the Amazon Synod was all about celibacy, and not about the Amazon.