'O Jesus, my Love, may my heart be consumed in loving Thee; make me humble and holy; give me childlike simplicity; transform me into thy holy love. O Jesus, life of my life, joy of my soul, God of my heart, accept my heart as an altar, on which I will sacrifice to Thee the gold of ardent chanty, the incense of continual, humble, and fervent prayer, and the myrrh of constant mortification! Amen.'St. Paul of the Cross