213. The thorn

There may be something left in us that still need transformation. We’ll always be able to move forward, even if sometimes we feel tried or we seem stationary.In spite of the journey that Paul has gone through, remains the test that will increase his faith and lead him to the best of himself. Since he has not finished living the purification of his being to lead him in the Love of God, Paul describes to us the ordeal he bears:A thorn in the flesh (…) Three times I begged the Lord about this, that it might leave me, but he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for power is made perfect in weakness.’ I will rather boast most gladly of my weaknesses, in order that the power of Christ may dwell with me. 2 Corinthians, chapter 12, verses 7 to 9To put one’s pride in one’s weaknesses is not so pleasing, to let ourselves be drawn into our weaknesses, but to remind us that God Loves us no matter what our difficulties are is a blessing.To acknowledge that we have weaknesses allows us not to pride ourselves on the strengths, qualities that God offers us, and to create false ideas about ourselves. We have received everything from the Trinity, so we must place our pride in God.The closer we come and discover God, the more our being leaves what makes it proud, and the more we become like God by recognizing him as the “everything” of our life. Let’s seek the Love of the Trinity in everything we have.Book: Caring for our povertiesNormand Thomas