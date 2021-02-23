Clicks3
F. Chopin - Nocturne in C sharp minor - Chudinova Polina. F. Chopin - Nocturne in C sharp minor - Chudinova Polina youtube.com/…annel/UC0ADxxEJvRkHNfZ0jD5KUkg Ф. Шопен - Ноктюрн до-диез мино…More
F. Chopin - Nocturne in C sharp minor - Chudinova Polina.
F. Chopin - Nocturne in C sharp minor - Chudinova Polina youtube.com/…annel/UC0ADxxEJvRkHNfZ0jD5KUkg
Ф. Шопен - Ноктюрн до-диез минор - Чудинова Полина
Chudinova Polina
Country and city: Russia, Krasnodar region, Belorechensk
Age: 10 years
Educational institution: MBOO DO Children's Music School named after I.E.Kaptana, Belorechensk city, Belorechensky district
Teacher: Ufimtseva Larisa Vladimirovna
Participant achievements:
Polina Chudinova was born on February 14, 2009. Since 2016 he has been studying at the Children's Music School named after I. IE Kaptan, Belorechensk, at the piano department, class of the teacher Ufimtseva Larisa Vladimirovna. Polina has been participating in the school's concert activities since the first grade. During her studies, she repeatedly took part in intraschool, zonal, regional, regional and international competitions.
At the moment, Polina is a 3rd grade student
- 2017, February - Laureate of the 1st degree, 2nd round of the Regional Competition, Goryachy Klyuch;
- 2017, March - Diploma for participation in a series of concerts "Music of foreign composers" in the framework of the project "From a small homeland to the vastness of the world", State Philharmonic of the Republic of Adygea, Maykop;
- 2017, March - Laureate of the 1st degree, Republican competition of young pianists, Maikop;
- 2017, April - Laureate of the 1st degree, Open regional competition of technical excellence "Path to Excellence", Tuapse;
- 2017 and 2018, May - Laureate of the 1st degree, III and IV All-Russian festival-competition "The Magic of Sound" International project "Great Names of Art", Vladimir Spivakov International Charitable Foundation, Vladimir Krainev International Charitable Foundation for Young Pianists, Sochi ;
- 2017, June - Laureate of the 2nd degree, XII International Youth Piano Competition. V.I.Safonov, Pyatigorsk;
- 2017, November - Laureate of the 1st degree, Open Regional Competition for Young Pianists "Music of the Native Land" named after VV Magdalitsa, (final), Krasnodar;
- 2017, November - Diploma "For high performing skills", Open Regional Competition of Young Pianists "Music of the Native Land" named after VV Magdalitsa, (final), Krasnodar;
- 2017, December - 1st Degree Laureate, X International Competition for Young Pianists. T.P. Nikolaeva, Bryansk;
- 2018, March - Grand Prix XIII Regional competition of young musicians of the North Caucasus, Maykop;
- 2018, April, 2nd degree Laureate, Russian Competition for Young Pianists "Steinway Sounds", Krasnodar;
- 2018, April - Diploma "For the performance of a contemporary work by a Russian author", Russian competition for young pianists "Steinway Sounds", Krasnodar;
2018, June - VI Summer Creative School of the Central Music School "Azov - the territory of talents", Yeysk;
2018, July - Laureate of the 1st degree in the nomination "Solo performance" and in the nomination "Performance with an orchestra", International festival - competition "Grand Pianoinpalace", St. Petersburg;
2019, February - Laureate of the 1st degree of the I and II selection stages of the competition among students of the Children's Music School and Children's Art School of the Russian Federation in the specialties "piano", "violin", "cello", "vocals", "wind instruments" in the framework of the XVI International Competition named after PI Tchaikovsky, Belorechensk; Krasnodar city;
- 2019, March - 1st Degree Laureate, Republican Competition for Young Pianists, Maikop;
- 2019, April - Included in the Delegation to the Delphic Games in Rostov on Don from Krasnodar Territory in April 2019
Creative biography of the teacher:
Ufimtseva Larisa Vladimirovna, born in 1970, has a specialized secondary and higher education. In 1989 she graduated from the Chelyabinsk Musical College named after I. P.I. Tchaikovsky (since 1991 transformed into the Tchaikovsky South Ural State Institute of Arts) in the piano class. The total pedagogical work experience is 30 years. She worked as a piano teacher at children's music school №2 in Maikop and children's music school №5 named after VV Znamensky, Yekaterinburg. Since 2006 he has been working at the children's music school in Belorechensk. Since 2007 she has been appointed head of the piano department.
The teacher is actively working to promote musical art, her students take part in concerts at the regional, republican level; are laureates of international, all-Russian, regional, regional, republican competitions and festivals.
Students of the teacher are Laureates of the Prize of the Department of Culture of the Krasnodar Territory for talented children and creative youth, Governor's scholars
#chopin #classicalmusic #nocturne #piano #music #musical #classic #classical #concert #classik #muzic #YoungTalentsGreatGeniuses
F. Chopin - Nocturne in C sharp minor - Chudinova Polina youtube.com/…annel/UC0ADxxEJvRkHNfZ0jD5KUkg
Ф. Шопен - Ноктюрн до-диез минор - Чудинова Полина
Chudinova Polina
Country and city: Russia, Krasnodar region, Belorechensk
Age: 10 years
Educational institution: MBOO DO Children's Music School named after I.E.Kaptana, Belorechensk city, Belorechensky district
Teacher: Ufimtseva Larisa Vladimirovna
Participant achievements:
Polina Chudinova was born on February 14, 2009. Since 2016 he has been studying at the Children's Music School named after I. IE Kaptan, Belorechensk, at the piano department, class of the teacher Ufimtseva Larisa Vladimirovna. Polina has been participating in the school's concert activities since the first grade. During her studies, she repeatedly took part in intraschool, zonal, regional, regional and international competitions.
At the moment, Polina is a 3rd grade student
- 2017, February - Laureate of the 1st degree, 2nd round of the Regional Competition, Goryachy Klyuch;
- 2017, March - Diploma for participation in a series of concerts "Music of foreign composers" in the framework of the project "From a small homeland to the vastness of the world", State Philharmonic of the Republic of Adygea, Maykop;
- 2017, March - Laureate of the 1st degree, Republican competition of young pianists, Maikop;
- 2017, April - Laureate of the 1st degree, Open regional competition of technical excellence "Path to Excellence", Tuapse;
- 2017 and 2018, May - Laureate of the 1st degree, III and IV All-Russian festival-competition "The Magic of Sound" International project "Great Names of Art", Vladimir Spivakov International Charitable Foundation, Vladimir Krainev International Charitable Foundation for Young Pianists, Sochi ;
- 2017, June - Laureate of the 2nd degree, XII International Youth Piano Competition. V.I.Safonov, Pyatigorsk;
- 2017, November - Laureate of the 1st degree, Open Regional Competition for Young Pianists "Music of the Native Land" named after VV Magdalitsa, (final), Krasnodar;
- 2017, November - Diploma "For high performing skills", Open Regional Competition of Young Pianists "Music of the Native Land" named after VV Magdalitsa, (final), Krasnodar;
- 2017, December - 1st Degree Laureate, X International Competition for Young Pianists. T.P. Nikolaeva, Bryansk;
- 2018, March - Grand Prix XIII Regional competition of young musicians of the North Caucasus, Maykop;
- 2018, April, 2nd degree Laureate, Russian Competition for Young Pianists "Steinway Sounds", Krasnodar;
- 2018, April - Diploma "For the performance of a contemporary work by a Russian author", Russian competition for young pianists "Steinway Sounds", Krasnodar;
2018, June - VI Summer Creative School of the Central Music School "Azov - the territory of talents", Yeysk;
2018, July - Laureate of the 1st degree in the nomination "Solo performance" and in the nomination "Performance with an orchestra", International festival - competition "Grand Pianoinpalace", St. Petersburg;
2019, February - Laureate of the 1st degree of the I and II selection stages of the competition among students of the Children's Music School and Children's Art School of the Russian Federation in the specialties "piano", "violin", "cello", "vocals", "wind instruments" in the framework of the XVI International Competition named after PI Tchaikovsky, Belorechensk; Krasnodar city;
- 2019, March - 1st Degree Laureate, Republican Competition for Young Pianists, Maikop;
- 2019, April - Included in the Delegation to the Delphic Games in Rostov on Don from Krasnodar Territory in April 2019
Creative biography of the teacher:
Ufimtseva Larisa Vladimirovna, born in 1970, has a specialized secondary and higher education. In 1989 she graduated from the Chelyabinsk Musical College named after I. P.I. Tchaikovsky (since 1991 transformed into the Tchaikovsky South Ural State Institute of Arts) in the piano class. The total pedagogical work experience is 30 years. She worked as a piano teacher at children's music school №2 in Maikop and children's music school №5 named after VV Znamensky, Yekaterinburg. Since 2006 he has been working at the children's music school in Belorechensk. Since 2007 she has been appointed head of the piano department.
The teacher is actively working to promote musical art, her students take part in concerts at the regional, republican level; are laureates of international, all-Russian, regional, regional, republican competitions and festivals.
Students of the teacher are Laureates of the Prize of the Department of Culture of the Krasnodar Territory for talented children and creative youth, Governor's scholars
#chopin #classicalmusic #nocturne #piano #music #musical #classic #classical #concert #classik #muzic #YoungTalentsGreatGeniuses