What to Read? (I): Our map of the world

“A good book is like a good friend. It will stay with you for the rest of your life." An article on fostering the habit of reading.

A CHRISTIAN PERSONALITY

Paying attention

pay attention

Legere

non legere, sed eligere

The habit of reading

Flooded with books

2 Sam

Furrow

En la belleza ajena

Rise, Let Us Be on Our Way

Oliver Twist.

First Impressions: A Novel of Old Books, Unexpected Love, and Jane Austen