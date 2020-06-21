The Richest Diocese in the World Presents Its Figures

Cologne's Archdiocese collected a total of Euro 946 million and generated a net profit of Euro 31.4 million in 2019.This is an increase in income of 2.8 percent due to a positive development of church tax revenues.For 2020, the archdiocese is expecting a decline in church tax revenue of up to 10 percent and an annual deficit of up to 50 million euros due to the coronavirus.By comparison, the Vatican's revenues are about 270 million. New York Archdiocese had revenues of 446 million dollars (398 million euros) in 2019.