Leaving This World as Domesticated Beasts of Burden
It seems to me that there are two beasts of burden in the Palm Sunday Gospels. The first beast was the donkey on which His Majesty rode into Jerusalem. He was used in this joyful procession. People were singing, waving palms, hailing His Majasty as king, and casting down their cloaks before Him. It seems to me this is like people who enter the Church. How joyful people are when they come down the aisle to receive the Sacraments (especially for the first time). They are, as it were, carried into the Church by the donkey of joy at being able to receive the Sacraments at long last. Then there is the other beast of burden mentioned in today’s Gospel, namely Our dear Lord Himself. On the way out of Jerusalem, they saddled Him with a cross, whipped Him and pushed Him along such that He became a beast of burden. “Surely he has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows… the Lord hath laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isa. 53:4,6). Our Blessed Lord was loaded down with the SIN of the world. Unlike the procession into Jerusalem, this one leaving Jerusalem was sad, sorrowful, lonely. Where was Judas? He hanged himself earlier that morning. Where was Peter? Did he not promise to die with His Majesty? There was no one to help Our Lord but a stranger coming in from the country. Yet, through this beastly ordeal, we are healed, and peace can be ours.
