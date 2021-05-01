India first country to record 400,000 daily Covid cases - BBC News. India has become the first country to report more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day. The country has expanded its … More





India has become the first country to report more than 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day.



The country has expanded its coronavirus vaccination drive as it grapples with huge numbers of Covid cases. All adults in India are now eligible to be vaccinated.



Some 3,523 deaths were officially recorded in the past 24 hours - but the real figure is thought to be far higher as many fatalities go unreported.



