Vaticano - 2021-04-25 - Syrian Christians 10 Years After the War

The Archbishop of Damascus, Youhanna Battah, discusses the lasting effects of the war in Syria; a refugee from Syria shares how the Holy Father changed his family’s lives; visit the Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin, a Greek Melkite Church in Rome.