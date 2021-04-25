Clicks1
Vaticano - 2021-04-25 - Syrian Christians 10 Years After the War
Vaticano - 2021-04-25 - Syrian Christians 10 Years After the War

The Archbishop of Damascus, Youhanna Battah, discusses the lasting effects of the war in Syria; a refugee from Syria shares how the Holy Father changed his family’s lives; visit the Basilica of Santa Maria in Cosmedin, a Greek Melkite Church in Rome.
