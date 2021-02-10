Father Spitzer’s Universe - 2021-02-10 - Christ Vs. Satan in Our Daily Lives Pt. 12 Fr. Spitzer and Doug Keck continue to cover topics from Father's new book, "Christ vs. Satan in Our Daily Lives." … More

Father Spitzer’s Universe - 2021-02-10 - Christ Vs. Satan in Our Daily Lives Pt. 12



Fr. Spitzer and Doug Keck continue to cover topics from Father's new book, "Christ vs. Satan in Our Daily Lives." Part 12.