New Personal Secretary Of Francis

Pope Francis appointed the Uruguayan Father Gonzalo Aemilius, 40, as new Personal Secretary.
Francis and Aemilius, who has worked with street children, have known each other since 2006.
Aemilius grew up in a middle-class family. His parents were not practicing Christians and one of his grandmothers was Jewish.
He takes the place of Father Fabian Pedacchio, the Argentine priest who worked alongside Francis from 2013 to 2019, and who returned last December to his post at the Congregation of Bishops.
Francis’ other personal secretary is the Egyptian Father Yoannis Lahzi Gaid.
