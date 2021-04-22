Vatican Turns God Into a Health Risk - Viganò

For Archbishop Viganò, the Vatican’s upcoming Health Conference is a further confirmation that the "current hierarchy" and "its highest Roman members" have departed from Catholic orthodoxy.
In an April 20 statement, Viganò lists other controversial events such as a the meeting of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, the Global Compact on Education and the 2020 inter-religious Astana Pantheon.
Francis has "deliberately renounced the supernatural mission of the Church" and turned himself into a "servant of the New World Order," Viganò analysis.
He foresees the transformation of the Church into a "philanthropic association" enslaved to the strong powers. The true Church is for him presently eclipsed by her very pastors and "betrayed by the one who occupies the highest Throne.”
About the image used by the Health Conference’s which shows the two hands in Michelangelo’s fresco of the Creation of Adam, both covered with surgical gloves, Viganó notices that this recalls the regulations of the new "health liturgy" and implies that God himself may spread the virus.
