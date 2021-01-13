Muslim Imam Beaten to Death for Converting to Christianity. On November 30th, 2020, a Muslim imam in Uganda converted to Christianity. A week later, he was beaten to death by a mob. For the Internati… More



On November 30th, 2020, a Muslim imam in Uganda converted to Christianity. A week later, he was beaten to death by a mob. For the International Christian Concern article quoted in this video ("Christian Convert in Uganda Killed"), click here: Muslim Imam Beaten to Death for Converting to Christianity.On November 30th, 2020, a Muslim imam in Uganda converted to Christianity. A week later, he was beaten to death by a mob. For the International Christian Concern article quoted in this video ("Christian Convert in Uganda Killed"), click here: Christian Convert in Uganda Killed | Persecution