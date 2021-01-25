Bishop Ford Documentary Trailer Nettvcatholic Francis Xavier Ford, was an American bishop of the Catholic Church and a Maryknoll missionary in China. Because of his torture by the Communist Chinese … More

Bishop Ford Documentary Trailer Nettvcatholic

Francis Xavier Ford, was an American bishop of the Catholic

Church and a Maryknoll missionary in China. Because of his torture by the Communist Chinese and death in prison in 1952, he is considered a martyr, and the cause for his canonization has begun, granting him the religious title of Servant of God.