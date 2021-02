The popes had been warning us of ambiguity creeping into some of the Church as far back as the 1740s in the papacy of Benedict XIV, who reminds us that there is no ambiguity in Christ, that … More

The popes had been warning us of ambiguity creeping into some of the Church as far back as the 1740s in the papacy of Benedict XIV, who reminds us that there is no ambiguity in Christ, that ambiguity does not come from Christ.