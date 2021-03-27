Cardinals Want to Correct German Bishop - Francis Refuses

Vatican sources told Edward Pentin (NCRegister.com, March 26) that two Cardinals wanted to summon presiding Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing to travel to Rome after he had called in December for homosex "blessings."
However, Francis refused to take any measures against Bätzing, one source told Pentin. Bätzing also revolted against the March statement of Francis' Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith against homosex "blessings."
Fake laws and statements which are never enforced, are a common Vatican trick to fool the "Conservatives" who like to believe that what is written on paper constitutes reality.
