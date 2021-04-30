Power in weakness. Power in weakness May 2 V Sunday of Easter Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus in the passage from the Gospel of John we will listen on Sunday May 2 , through the metaphor of the … More

Power in weakness.



Power in weakness

May 2 V Sunday of Easter



Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus in the passage from the Gospel of John we will listen on Sunday May 2 , through the metaphor of the vine and the branches, invites us to humbly recognize that without Him we can do nothing!

In fact It is only through humility that the dazzling light of truth can shine in our heart and dispose it to welcome the divine life that the Risen Christ, through the Holy Spirit, pours out into our hearts. And then we too, like Saint Paul, will listen to that word of Jesus in the depths of our hearts: "it is in your weakness that my power is fully manifested" and with the apostle of the Gentiles we too will be able to exclaim with joy: "When I am weak , it is then that I am strong "2 Cor 12, 10.…. and" I can do everything in Christ who gives me strength ... "Phil 4, 13