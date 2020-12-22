Clicks912
Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini - November 13 (in the United States)
One of thirteen children raised on a farm. She received a convent education, and training as a teacher. She tried to join the order at age 18, but poor health prevented her taking the veil. A priest asked her to teach at a girl‘s school, the House of Providence Orphanage in Cadagono, Italy, which she did for six years. She took religious vows in 1877, and acquitted herself so well at her work that when the orphanage closed in 1880, her bishop asked her to found the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart to care for poor children in schools and hospitals. Pope Leo XIII then sent her to the United States to carry on this mission.
She and six Sisters arrived in New York in 1889. They worked among immigrants, especially Italians. Mother Cabrini founded 67 institutions, including schools, hospitals, and orphanages in the United States, Europe and South America. Like many of the people she worked with, Mother became a United States citizen during her life, and after her death she was the first US citizen to be canonized.
Born
15 July 1850 at Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, Lombardy, Italy
Died
22 December 1917 at Chicago, Illinois, USA of malaria
interred at 701 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, New York, USA
Venerated
21 November 1937 by Pope Pius XI (decree on heroic virtues)
Beatified
13 November 1938 by Pope Pius XI
her beatification miracle involved the restoration of sight to a child who had been blinded by excess silver nitrate in the eyes
Canonized
7 July 1946 by Pope Pius XII
her canonization miracle involved the healing of a terminally ill nun
Patronage
against malaria
emigrants (given on 8 September 1950 by Pope Pius XII)
hospital administrators
immigrants
orphans
Other Saints of the Day:
Other Saints of the Day:
Abbo of Fleury
Agostina Petrantoni
Amandus of Rennes
Amanzio
Beatrix of Bohemia
Brice of Tours
Caillin
Carl Lampert
Chillien of Aubigny
Christopher Eustace
Columba of Cornwall
Dalmatius of Rodez
David Sutton
Devinicus
Didacus
Eugenius of Toledo
Florido of Città di Castello
Gredifael
Himerius
Homobonus of Cremona
John Sutton
Juan Gonga Martínez
Leoniano of Vienne
María Cinta Asunción Giner Gomis
Maurice Eustace
Maxellendis
Mitrius
Nicholas I, Pope
Paterniano
Quintian of Rodez
Robert Fitzgerald
Robert Montserrat Beliart
Robert Scurlock
Stanislaus Kostka
Thomas Eustace
Warmondus of Ivrea
William Wogan
—
Martyrs of Caesarea – 5 saints
Martyrs of Ravenna – 3 saints
Martyrs of Salamanca – 5 saints
Saints of the Premonstratensian Order
—
Leone of Assisi
Book of Wisdom 13:1-9.
All men were by nature foolish who were in ignorance of God, and who from the good things seen did not succeed in knowing him who is, and from studying the works did not discern the artisan;
But either fire, or wind, or the swift air, or the circuit of the stars, or the mighty water, or the luminaries of heaven, the governors of the world, they considered gods.
Now if out of joy in their beauty they thought them gods, let them know how far more excellent is the Lord than these; for the original source of beauty fashioned them.
Or if they were struck by their might and energy, let them from these things realize how much more powerful is he who made them.
For from the greatness and the beauty of created things their original author, by analogy, is seen.
But yet, for these the blame is less; For they indeed have gone astray perhaps, though they seek God and wish to find him.
For they search busily among his works, but are distracted by what they see, because the things seen are fair.
But again, not even these are pardonable.
For if they so far succeeded in knowledge that they could speculate about the world, how did they not more quickly find its LORD?
Psalms 19(18):2-3.4-5.
The heavens declare the glory of God;
and the firmament proclaims his handiwork.
Day pours out the word to day,
and night to night imparts knowledge.
Not a word nor a discourse
whose voice is not heard;
Through all the earth their voice resounds,
and to the ends of the world, their message.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 17:26-37.
Jesus said to his disciples: “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be in the days of the Son of Man;
they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage up to the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all.
Similarly, as it was in the days of Lot: they were eating, drinking, buying, selling, planting, building;
on the day when Lot left Sodom, fire and brimstone rained from the sky to destroy them all.
So it will be on the day the Son of Man is revealed.
On that day, a person who is on the housetop and whose belongings are in the house must not go down to get them, and likewise a person in the field must not return to what was left behind.
Remember the wife of Lot.
Whoever seeks to preserve his life will lose it, but whoever loses it will save it.
I tell you, on that night there will be two people in one bed; one will be taken, the other left.
And there will be two women grinding meal together; one will be taken, the other left."
They said to him in reply, "Where, Lord?" He said to them, "Where the body is, there also the vultures will gather."
Commentary of the day : Saint Romanos Melodios
God is waiting for the moment of our conversion
