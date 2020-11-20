The Message of the Holy Virgin concludes........ "Now is the time; the abyss is opening. Here is the King of Kings of darkness, here is the Beast with his subjects, calling himself the Saviour of the world . He will rise proudly into the air to go to Heaven. He will be smothered by the breath of the Archangel Saint Michael. He will fall, and the earth, which will have been in a continuous series … More

The Message of the Holy Virgin concludes........ "Now is the time; the abyss is opening. Here is the King of Kings of darkness,He will rise proudly into the air to go to Heaven. He will be smothered by the breath of the Archangel Saint Michael. He will fall, and the earth, which will have been in a continuous series of evolutions for three days, will open up its fiery bowels; and he will have plunged for all eternity with all his followers into the everlasting chasms of hell. And then water and fire will purge the earth and consume all the works of men's pride and all will be renewed. God will be served and glorified." (Our Lady of La Salette, France 1846)...er...... look what's taking place in the Amazon...!