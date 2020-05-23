Clicks21
The Healthy Truth with Dr. Andy Kaufman
The Healthy Truth with Dr. Andy Kaufman Talks about Covid19 & "avoid Fake Vegan Meats as they are all made with chemical processes"More
The Healthy Truth with Dr. Andy Kaufman
Talks about Covid19 & "avoid Fake Vegan Meats as they are all made with chemical processes"
Talks about Covid19 & "avoid Fake Vegan Meats as they are all made with chemical processes"
Public domain
Dr. Kaufman also says testing was flawed "never proved there was a virus at all" video also gives great advice management on all the toxins around us and in our water and food supply