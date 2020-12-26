God is born of maiden fair, Mary doth the Saviour bear; Mary ever pure.

God is born…

God is born…

God is born…

God is born…

In Natali Domini1. In natali domini Gaudent omnes angeli Et cantant cum iubilo Gloriam uni deo. Virgo Deum genuit, Virgo Christum[Deum] peperit, Virgo semper intacta.2. Natus est Emmanuel Quem predixit Gabriel Testis est Ezechiel A patre processit El. Virgo Deum…3. Nuntiavit angelus Gaudium pastoribus Christi natalitia[nativitatem] Uni Dei gloria.[Magnam jucunditatem.] Virgo Deum…4. Christus natus hodie Ex Maria virgine Non conceptus semine Apparuit hodie. Virgo Deum…5. Magi Deum adorant Aurum, thus, myrrham portant[et myrrham dant] Regi regum domino Gloria uni deo. Virgo Deum…6. Gaudeat Ecclesia Iugiter cum gloria Laudem det Altissimo: Gloria uni Deo. Virgo Deum…1. On the birthday of the LordAngels joy in glad accord,And they sing in sweetest toneGlory be to God alone.2. Born is now Emmanuel,He, announced by Gabriel,He, Whom Prophets old attest,Cometh from His Father’s Breast.3. This good news an Angel toldTo the shepherds by their fold,Told them of the Saviour’s Birth,Told them of the joy for earth.4. Born today is Christ the child,Born of Mary undefiled,Born the King and Lord we own;Glory by to God alone.5. See the wise their gifts unfold,Incense, myrrh, and royal gold;Kneeling to the eternal King,Glory to our God! they sing.6. Let the Church rejoiceRegularly with glory:Let it give praise to the Most High:Glory to God alone. [non-metrical]