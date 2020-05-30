Clicks36
This evening Pope Francis led the rosary
This evening Pope Francis led the rosary
From the Grotto of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens, uniting via video-link with Marian Shrines around the world, invoking the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying for an end to this coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.
When he visited Israel, there was a fire in the Church of the Nativity, immediately after Francis visited.
This man is destructive, against our One True, Holy Roman Apostolic Catholic Church.
Empty blasphemous show. He is with them and knows all about this scamdemic they are perpetrating.
The Pope is Benedict XVI!