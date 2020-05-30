This evening Pope Francis led the rosary

From the Grotto of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens, uniting via video-link with Marian Shrines around the world, invoking the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying for an end to … More

From the Grotto of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens, uniting via video-link with Marian Shrines around the world, invoking the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying for an end to this coronavirus covid-19 pandemic.