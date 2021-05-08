May 9 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 10,25-26.34-35.44-48. When Peter entered, Cornelius met him and, falling at his feet, paid him homage. Peter, however, raised him up, saying, "… More

May 9 The First Reading breski1



Acts of the Apostles 10,25-26.34-35.44-48.

When Peter entered, Cornelius met him and, falling at his feet, paid him homage.

Peter, however, raised him up, saying, "Get up. I myself am also a human being."

Then Peter proceeded to speak and said, "In truth, I see that God shows no partiality.

Rather, in every nation, whoever fears him and acts uprightly is acceptable to him.

While Peter was still speaking these things, the Holy Spirit fell upon all who were listening to the word.

The circumcised believers who had accompanied Peter were astounded that the gift of the holy Spirit should have been poured out on the Gentiles also,

for they could hear them speaking in tongues and glorifying God. Then Peter responded,

"Can anyone withhold the water for baptizing these people, who have received the holy Spirit even as we have?"

He ordered them to be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ.



Psalms 98(97),1.2-3ab.3cd-4.

Sing to the LORD a new song,

for he has done wondrous deeds;

His right hand has won victory for him,

his holy arm.



The LORD has made his salvation known:

in the sight of the nations he has revealed his justice.

He has remembered his kindness and his faithfulness

toward the house of Israel.



All the ends of the earth have seen

the salvation by our God.

Sing joyfully to the LORD, all you lands;

break into song; sing praise.