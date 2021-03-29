Leonardo, Last Supper, 1495-98 smarthistory on Apr 10, 2013 Leonardo da Vinci, Last Supper, 1495-98, tempera and oil on plaster, (Santa Maria della Grazie, Milan) Leonardo's Last Supper. The Dominica… More

Leonardo, Last Supper, 1495-98smarthistory on Apr 10, 2013 Leonardo da Vinci, Last Supper, 1495-98, tempera and oil on plaster, (Santa Maria della Grazie, Milan)The Dominican convent adjining the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie houses one of the most important masterpieces in the world: the “Last Supper” by Leonardo da Vinci.This fresco has been painted from the 1494 and the 1498, during the dukedom of Ludovico Il Moro, and to do that Leonardo substituted the usual method of the fresco with a new technique called “a secco” (on a dry wall) to paint the Last Supper on the wall of the convent’s refectory.However, upon the completation, due to this new techique and to the environment factors the fresco gradually declined and because of that the work underwent several restorations during the years. The last intervention has been done in 1999 and many scientific methods have been employed to carry over the original colors and, if possible, to remove the traces of previous attemps to restore the fresco.After the last restoration extensive measures have been inserted to protect the fresco. To keep the Last Supper painting at the room temperature, a maximum of 25 people can enter the refectory every 15 minutes.