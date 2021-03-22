EWTN Bookmark - 2021-03-21 - The Thief Who Stole Heaven EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo discusses his latest picture book for children with host Doug Keck. It’s a heartwarming tale of mercy and hope about … More

EWTN’s Raymond Arroyo discusses his latest picture book for children with host Doug Keck. It’s a heartwarming tale of mercy and hope about one of the thieves who were crucified with Our Lord on Good Friday.