April 16 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 5,34-42. A Pharisee in the Sanhedrin named Gamaliel, a teacher of the law, respected by all the people, stood up, ordered the Apostles to be … More

April 16 The First Reading breski1



Acts of the Apostles 5,34-42.

A Pharisee in the Sanhedrin named Gamaliel, a teacher of the law, respected by all the people, stood up, ordered the Apostles to be put outside for a short time,

and said to them, "Fellow children of Israel, be careful what you are about to do to these men.

Some time ago, Theudas appeared, claiming to be someone important, and about four hundred men joined him, but he was killed, and all those who were loyal to him were disbanded and came to nothing.

After him came Judas the Galilean at the time of the census. He also drew people after him, but he too perished and all who were loyal to him were scattered.

So now I tell you, have nothing to do with these men, and let them go. For if this endeavor or this activity is of human origin, it will destroy itself.

But if it comes from God, you will not be able to destroy them; you may even find yourselves fighting against God." They were persuaded by him.

After recalling the apostles, they had them flogged, ordered them to stop speaking in the name of Jesus, and dismissed them.

So they left the presence of the Sanhedrin, rejoicing that they had been found worthy to suffer dishonor for the sake of the name.

And all day long, both at the temple and in their homes, they did not stop teaching and proclaiming the Messiah, Jesus.



Psalms 27(26),1.4.13-14.

The LORD is my light and my salvation;

whom should I fear?

The LORD is my life's refuge;

of whom should I be afraid?



One thing I ask of the LORD

this I seek:

to dwell in the house of the LORD

all the days of my life,

that I may gaze on the loveliness of the LORD

and contemplate his temple.



I believe that I shall see the bounty of the LORD

in the land of the living.

Wait for the LORD with courage;

be stouthearted, and wait for the LORD.