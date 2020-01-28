Was There A Secret “Conspiracy” for 110 Bishops Against Francis?

110 bishops from 42 countries gathered at the five-star Penha Longa Hotel in Sintra near Lisbon, Portugal, on January 22-25.A conspiratorial SeteMargens.com (January 28) writes that the meeting was convened by “critics of the Pope.” The organizer was the Grand Rapids Acton Institute for the Study of Religion and Liberty, a free market think tank, founded by Father Robert Sirico ,According to SeteMargens.com, three cardinals participated: Berhaneyesus Souraphiel (Addis Ababa), Robles Ortega (Guadalajara), and a third unidentified cardinal.The meeting seemingly discussed demographic imballances and the decreasing number of children worldwide.The bishops hailed mainly from Latin America, Africa and Asia, to a lesser extent from Europe and North America. Although they were invited, no Portuguese bishop participated.A similar meeting already took place last year.The anti-Catholic ReligionDigital.org (January 28) promoted conspiracy theories claiming that [by promoting the family] the bishops were “conspiring against Francis' papacy.”