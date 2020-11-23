Home
Clicks
40
DefendTruth
50 minutes ago
Georgia Governor Kemp and the Secretary of State were in on the last minute 100,000,000 last minute purchase of dominion election machines. "I never say anything that I can't prove." ~Sidney Powell
Sign up