VI Study Week for Seminar Trainers, on the intellectual dimension of the formation of priests
From 3 to 7 February 2020, the VI Study Week for Seminar Trainers will take place, promoted by the Center for Priestly Formation on the theme The intellectual dimension of the formation of candidates for the priesthood.
The activity is aimed at priests with assignments in seminaries, and will attempt to start a common reflection and a fruitful comparison between the different protagonists in the formation of candidates for the priesthood.
The meetings will take place in Italian, and simultaneous translation into English and Spanish will be provided.
More information
en.pusc.it/article/vi-settimana-di…
Pontificia Università della Santa Croce. Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 49 · Via dei Farnesi, 83 (Biblioteca) - 00186 Roma (Italia) - Tel.: +39 06681641
Clicks8
- Report
Social networks