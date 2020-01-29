From 3 to 7 February 2020

VI Study Week for Seminar Trainers

The intellectual dimension of the formation of candidates for the priesthood

VI Study Week for Seminar Trainers, on the intellectual dimension of the formation of priests, thewill take place, promoted by the Center for Priestly Formation on the themeThe activity is aimed at priests with assignments in seminaries, and will attempt to start a common reflection and a fruitful comparison between the different protagonists in the formation of candidates for the priesthood.The meetings will take place in Italian, and simultaneous translation into English and Spanish will be provided.Pontificia Università della Santa Croce. Piazza di Sant'Apollinare, 49 · Via dei Farnesi, 83 (Biblioteca) - 00186 Roma (Italia) - Tel.: +39 06681641