Clicks1.1K
Saint Angela of Foligno - January 4 breski1 Born to a wealthy non-Christian family. She married young, and was the mother of several children. Angela lived a wild, adulterous, and sacrilegious …More
Saint Angela of Foligno - January 4
breski1 Born to a wealthy non-Christian family. She married young, and was the mother of several children. Angela lived a wild, adulterous, and sacrilegious life for a while, but following a vision received in 1285, she had a conversion. After the death of her mother, husband, and children, she turned to God and penance. Franciscan tertiary, and led a group of other tertiaries. Noted for her charity, patience and humility. Visionary, mystic, and mystical writer.
Born
1248 at Foligno, Umbria, Italy
Died
4 January 1309 at Foligno, Italy of natural causes
buried in the Church of Saint Francis in Foligno, Italy
Beatified
1693 by Pope Innocent XII (cult confirmed)
3 April 1701 by Pope Clement XI (concession of indult for Mass and Office)
Canonized
9 October 2013 by Pope Francis
Patronage
against sexual temptation
against temptations
against the death of children
people ridiculed for their piety
widows
Representation
being invited by Our Lord to receive Holy Communion
chaining the devil
catholicsaints.info/saint-angela-of-foligno/
breski1 Born to a wealthy non-Christian family. She married young, and was the mother of several children. Angela lived a wild, adulterous, and sacrilegious life for a while, but following a vision received in 1285, she had a conversion. After the death of her mother, husband, and children, she turned to God and penance. Franciscan tertiary, and led a group of other tertiaries. Noted for her charity, patience and humility. Visionary, mystic, and mystical writer.
Born
1248 at Foligno, Umbria, Italy
Died
4 January 1309 at Foligno, Italy of natural causes
buried in the Church of Saint Francis in Foligno, Italy
Beatified
1693 by Pope Innocent XII (cult confirmed)
3 April 1701 by Pope Clement XI (concession of indult for Mass and Office)
Canonized
9 October 2013 by Pope Francis
Patronage
against sexual temptation
against temptations
against the death of children
people ridiculed for their piety
widows
Representation
being invited by Our Lord to receive Holy Communion
chaining the devil
catholicsaints.info/saint-angela-of-foligno/