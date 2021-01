Born

Saint Angela of Foligno - January 4

Born to a wealthy non-Christian family. She married young, and was the mother of several children. Angela lived a wild, adulterous, and sacrilegious life for a while, but following a vision received in 1285, she had a conversion. After the death of her mother, husband, and children, she turned to God and penance. Franciscan tertiary, and led a group of other tertiaries. Noted for her charity, patience and humility. Visionary, mystic, and mystical writer.

Born: 1248 at Foligno
Died: 1309 at Foligno, Italy of natural causes
Buried: in the Church of Saint Francis in Foligno
Beatified: 1693 by Pope
Canonized: 1701 by Pope Clement XI (concession of indult for Mass and Office)
Canonized: 2013 by Pope

Patronage: being invited by Our Lord to receive Holy Communion; chaining the devil