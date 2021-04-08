Position Paper: German Bishops Rely On Notorious Pedophilia Activist

A January position paper of the German bishops’ safeguarding commissions for the prevention against "sexualised violence" quotes the French ideologist, drug user, self declared homosexual, and vocal proponent of pedophilia Michel Foucault who died in 1984 aged 57 from AIDS.The bishops' Foucault quote philosophises on half a page about sexuality being a suitable vehicle for "power relations."Foucault led a public campaign for "legalising" pedophilia. The French-American columnis Guy Sorman stated that he was a pedophile rapist who abused Arab boys while living in Tunisia in the late 1960s.