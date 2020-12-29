Regional Council Has Got Enough of State Sex Propaganda - Votes For Catholic Material

The Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (= Council of Western Isles), Scotland, voted to endorse a Catholic manual on teaching sex education in schools (TheGuardian.com, December 28).They backed a motion commending Catholic teaching materials which explains why sexual intercourse outside of marriage is wrong.Parents and teachers were unhappy with the Scottish government-backed sex propaganda which poisons children with "gender identities," pornography and contraception, and "teaches" children as young as three about human genitalia.On the contrary, the Catholic material sets a limit at ten years of age for sex education.