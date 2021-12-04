04/12/21 Dr. Ryan McDermott

Clicks5
Dr. Ryan McDermott, a former Episcopalian, shares how studying medieval literature was part of his journey to the Catholic faith. Marcus Grodi hosts.
Dr. Ryan McDermott, a former Episcopalian, shares how studying medieval literature was part of his journey to the Catholic faith. Marcus Grodi hosts.
