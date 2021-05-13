Ascendit Deus alleluia! "God goes up with shouts of joy; the Lord goes up with trumpet blast." Fresco from the ceiling of the Spanish Chapel in the cloister of Santa Maria Novella, Florence. Source: … More

Ascendit Deus alleluia!



"God goes up with shouts of joy; the Lord goes up with trumpet blast." Fresco from the ceiling of the Spanish Chapel in the cloister of Santa Maria Novella, Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr