Ascendit Deus alleluia!
"God goes up with shouts of joy; the Lord goes up with trumpet blast." Fresco from the ceiling of the Spanish Chapel in the cloister of Santa Maria Novella, Florence.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
