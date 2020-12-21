Francis Speaks Of Church In Crisis, Seen As Cadaver

“Jesus never dialogued with the devil and we need to learn this, too”, Francis – who never dialogues with those he considers his enemies - said in his annual Christmas address to the Roman Curia (December 21).
Talking about past and present Church scandals, Francis suggested to view the crisis with the hope of the Gospel because failing to do so is “performing an autopsy on a cadaver”.
For Francis, it is "evident that the clay of which we are made is chipped, damaged and cracked.”
He believes that the Church is “in continual crisis”, but “she must never become a body in conflict, with winners and losers”, “When the Church is viewed in terms of conflict - Right versus Left, Progressive versus Traditionalists - she becomes fragmented and polarized, destroying and betraying her true nature.”
On the reform of the Church, Francis said that it cannot be like “putting a patch on an old garment, or simply drafting a new Apostolic Constitution.” He does allegedly not want to "change" the Church but clothe her with a "new" garment.
#newsAjjlaqgcgp
Clicks30
- Report
Social networks