Coronavirus Kills Bishop, Three Priests

In Sibolga Diocese, Indonesia, Bishop Anicetus Bongsu Sinaga OFMCap, 79, the first Indonesian bishop consecrated by John Paul II, died from Covid-19 on November 7.In September 2018, Sinaga who was then the retired Medan Archbishop, was brought back to Sibolga, his first diocese, as the Apostolic Administrator.He has written a book on the [pagan] “spirituality of Toba,” published by the Catholic University of Leuven entitled “The Toba-Batak High God: Transcendence and Immanence,” AsiaNews.it (November 9) reported.A day before Sinaga, German born Capuchine Father Barnabas Johann Winkler OFMCap, 89, died from Covid-19. In late October the virus killed German born Capuchin Father Theophile Odenthal, 86.A third capuchine, Father Servatius Sihotang, 47, died on October 10.