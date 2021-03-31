EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, March 30, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden tweeted today, “These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop.” The tweet comes as authorities … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden tweeted today, "These attacks are wrong, un-American, and must stop." The tweet comes as authorities in NYC investigate a horrific crime in which a 65 year old Asian-American woman was brutally beaten. President of the Judicial Crisis Network, Carrie Severino, joins to discuss the list of Judicial Nominees of President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Cardinals are calling on Pope Francis and the Vatican to overturn restrictions on private Masses in Saint Peter's Basilica. Early Tuesday, Cardinal Zen, Bishop Emeritus of Hong Kong, published an open letter to Cardinal Robert Sarah saying the he would "fly to Rome and get on his knees" and plead with the Holy Father to lift the ban on private Masses. And the Governor of South Dakota has effectively vetoed a bill that would have banned transgender women and girls from female sports. General Counsel for Alliance Defending Freedom, Kristin Waggoner, joins to tell us about this proposal and why she supported it. Fr. Mark Mary Ames, Director of Communications for the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, has written a new book titled, "Habits for Holiness: Small Steps for Making Big Spiritual Progress," based on 800 years of Franciscan teaching. Fr. Mark joins to explain what are practical ways that lay people can strive for Holiness each day.