Homosex Liaisons: Hundreds Of German Priests Will Continue To "Bless"

More than 1000 German priests and lay pastoral assistants have declared that they will continue to "bless" homosex liaisons.
They are collecting signatures to be presented on Palm Sunday to Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, the presiding bishop. A leading priest is Father Tobias Schäfer, provost of Worms, Mainz Diocese.
In Austria, the overaged Pfarrer-Initiative representing 350 priests and deacons announced that they will continue to "bless" homosex liaisons.
See how it is done? The left (revolutionaries) disobey and do what they like (though their cause is unjust.) The good, true Catholics, see a note posted on a door saying “no more private Masses” and they throw up their hands and wax sentimental and obey (though their cause IS just and the order not legal). This is why the left (satan) constantly gains ground.
They are not Catholic priests, they are prelates for the devil. The New Mass and the Vatican II Sect led by Francis is an anti-christ false religion pretending to be the Catholic Church. Please wake up people.