In Cardinal elect Wilton’s “sweet home,” US’ marquee Black Catholic parish – Chicago’s St Sabina – celebrates the elevation with liturgical dance in gratitude as the Pastor (a Wilton classmate) … More

In Cardinal elect Wilton’s “sweet home,” US’ marquee Black Catholic parish – Chicago’s St Sabina – celebrates the elevation with liturgical dance in gratitude as the Pastor (a Wilton classmate) exults in his pulpit.