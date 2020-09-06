Archbishop Vigano is inconsistent: implements the teaching of the Second Vatican Council on ecumenism and religious freedom

With all due respect to Archbishop Vigan, who, despite his many correct claims, seems to completely reject the teaching of the last council, it must be said that he is acting inconsistently because (instead of encouraging to convert to the only true Catholic faith) praises Trump and considers him a proclaimer of Jesus Christ, and a defender of Christianity and religious freedom. In this way, he himself implements the teaching of the Second Vatican Council on ecumenism and religious freedom:
For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship (www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viga…).
Archbishop Vigano very strongly insulted the modern Catholic Church (www.diesirae.pt/…/sois-um-povo-co…), and at the same time (truthfully) calls John Paul II a Saint (www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viga…). This is illogical and inconsistent.
Moreover, Archbishop Vigano states:
Bishop Schneider cites several canons of the Ecumenical Councils that propose, in his opinion, doctrines that today are difficult to accept, such as for example the obligation to distinguish Jews by their clothing, or the ban on Christians serving Muslim or Jewish masters. Among these examples there is also the requirement of the traditio instrumentorum declared by the Council of Florence, which was later corrected by Pius XII’s Apostolic Constitution Sacramentum Ordinis. Bishop Athanasius comments: “One may rightly hope and believe that a future Pope or Ecumenical Council will correct the erroneous statement made” by Vatican II. This appears to me to be an argument that, although made with the best of intentions, undermines the Catholic edifice from its foundation (onepeterfive.com/vigano-vatican-…).
Does Archbishop Vigano really not know that not every sentence pronounced in dogmatic councils is infallible? Doesn't Archbishop Vigano really know that the doctrine of the Church has developed continuously over the centuries? After all, in our time no one in his right mind approves of slavery, even though St. Paul commanded slaves to obey (Eph. 6: 5), and the Church has tolerated the shameful enslavement of mankind for centuries. Does the archbishop know that the nazis ordered Jews to wear a badge on their clothes?
Only solemn definitions of dogmatic councils are infallible, not the entire content of the teaching of the council.
The Second Vatican Council (pastoral) was the least important council in history, and previous dogmatic councils are the most important.
Bishop Schneider is right, because in fact dogmatic councils were wrong on some points (not strictly dogmatic ones, because they could not be wrong on these). These are the facts and no one can deny it, e.g. the statements of the Council of Florence on the matter of the sacrament of Holy Orders, corrected by Pius XII: www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/bishop-schneide…
Moreover, Archbishop Viganò does not know or forgot that Pius XI taught:
72. But in this battle joined by the powers of darkness against the very idea of Divinity, it is Our fond hope that, besides the host which glories in the name of Christ, all those - and they comprise the overwhelming majority of mankind, - who still believe in God and pay Him homage may take a decisive part (Encyclical "Divini Redemtoris" 72; www.vatican.va/…/hf_p-xi_enc_193…).
Talmudists and Mohammedans did not make up the majority of humanity. So who was Pius XI writing about? About those who, decades later, gathered for an interreligious meeting in Assisi.
Archbishop Viganò forgot (or does not know) that Pius X issued a catechism that teaches:
Infidels are those who have not been baptised and do not believe in Jesus Christ, because they either believe in and worship false gods as idolaters do, or though admitting one true God, they do not believe in the Messiah, neither as already come in the Person of Jesus Christ, nor as to come; for instance, Mohammedans and the like (CATECHISM OF SAINT PIUS X: The Ninth Article of the Creed, Those Outside the Communion of Saints, 12 Q. Who are infidels?; sensusfidelium.us/…/the-ninth-artic…).
Pius XII taught likewise:
Nor can We pass over in silence the profound impression of heartfelt gratitude made on Us by the good wishes of those who, though not belonging to the visible body of the Catholic Church, have given noble and sincere expression to their appreciation of all that unites them to Us in love for the Person of Christ or in belief in God. We wish to express Our gratitude to them all. We entrust them one and all to the protection and to the guidance of the Lord and We assure them solemnly that one thought only fills Our mind: to imitate the example of the Good Shepherd in order to bring true happiness to all men: "that they may have life, and may have it more abundantly" (Saint John x. 10)(Encykclical "Summi Pontificatus" 16; www.vatican.va/…/hf_p-xii_enc_20…).
Worth reading:
Saint John Paul II imitated these popes
St. John Paul II imitated St. Paul the Apostle
One more thing: why is Archbishop Vigano hiding? Is he afraid of losing his health or life? Because of this, he loses his authority. No bishop can hide from the Church.
Graphics source: dorzeczy.pl/…/arcybiskup-viga…
Clicks73
- Report
Social networks
Ps. Every Catholic over the last 55 years is part of Vatican 2. JP2 was a Vatican 2 pope, and trads in this era define themselves by the fact we live under Vatican 2.
Vigano rejects V2 after being part of it. As it stands, Trump is more Catholic than Bergolio.
Vigano rejects V2 after being part of it. As it stands, Trump is more Catholic than Bergolio.
Jesus Christ found children of his that weren't Jewish. Trump is not perfect, no one said he was, but he has power. Like when popes write letters to world leaders.
Indeed, Vigano has noted Trump's limitations but we can only work with what we have.
What a stupid mindset to say that Vigano's overtures to non Catholics means he's of Vatican 2.
And since he doesn't believe the papal seat is vacan…More
Indeed, Vigano has noted Trump's limitations but we can only work with what we have.
What a stupid mindset to say that Vigano's overtures to non Catholics means he's of Vatican 2.
And since he doesn't believe the papal seat is vacan…More
Jesus Christ found children of his that weren't Jewish. Trump is not perfect, no one said he was, but he has power. Like when popes write letters to world leaders.
Indeed, Vigano has noted Trump's limitations but we can only work with what we have.
What a stupid mindset to say that Vigano's overtures to non Catholics means he's of Vatican 2.
And since he doesn't believe the papal seat is vacant, he's not a sedevantist.
All hail Antipope Francis, am I right?
Indeed, Vigano has noted Trump's limitations but we can only work with what we have.
What a stupid mindset to say that Vigano's overtures to non Catholics means he's of Vatican 2.
And since he doesn't believe the papal seat is vacant, he's not a sedevantist.
All hail Antipope Francis, am I right?
Antisemitism is a sin and a denial of the Gospel (nazis ordered Jews to wear a badge on their clothes). Archbishop Vigano praises Trump and considers him a proclaimer of Jesus Christ, and a defender of Christianity and religious freedom (rather than encouraging conversion to Catholicism):
For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, …More
For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, …More
Antisemitism is a sin and a denial of the Gospel (nazis ordered Jews to wear a badge on their clothes). Archbishop Vigano praises Trump and considers him a proclaimer of Jesus Christ, and a defender of Christianity and religious freedom (rather than encouraging conversion to Catholicism):
For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship (www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viga…).
For the first time, the United States has in you a President who courageously defends the right to life, who is not ashamed to denounce the persecution of Christians throughout the world, who speaks of Jesus Christ and the right of citizens to freedom of worship (www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/archbishop-viga…).