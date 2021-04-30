About SPSE. Our culture is dying. There's a disconnect here, there's an indifference, there's a lukewarmness, it's serious. It's a big problem in our culture. Hearts are hard and people are far from … More





Our culture is dying. There's a disconnect here, there's an indifference, there's a lukewarmness, it's serious. It's a big problem in our culture. Hearts are hard and people are far from God, and they don't even realize it. The solution is Jesus Christ and His bride, the Catholic Church.



We need to go out again like the first apostles did and the disciples, like they did in the early Church, and go into the public places and the squares of towns and villages to proclaim the gospel. This is not a time to be ashamed of the gospel, it's time to preach it from the rooftops. Two minute conversations with people that you've never even met before could change their lives forever.



It's all possible because of everyday, normal Catholics who are willing to step outside of themselves and share the faith with others. Visit streetevangelization.com to learn how you can get involved.



