Time for a Christian conservative Green policy

Judit Varga is minister of justice of Hungary.

Europe needs climate policy that doesn’t place burden on poorest countries.BUDAPEST — Green parties have been making gains, particularly in Western Europe, as awareness about the urgency of the need to fight climate change grows.But if the Greens are getting a boost in the polls, it’s not because they have hit on the most effective way of tackling the issue. Rather, when it comes to climate policy, they have largely been playing uncontested on an empty field.To truly address the challenge, we need an alternative approach to Green liberalism — something Europe’s Christian conservative parties are well-placed to put forward.Conservatism has always attached special importance to the support of rural communities and local initiatives. These communities typically live close to and are dependent on nature and play a crucial role in passing on important ecological knowledge, values and skills from generation to generation. As the Austrian scientist and Nobel Prize winner Konrad Lorenz underlined, farmers are still aware of something many city dwellers seem to have forgotten — namely, that natural resources are exhaustible.