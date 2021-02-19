SKULLDUGGERY: Packing a Punch

Mike and Dan sit down with Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, the founders of Punchbowl News and the co-hosts of the news podcast The Daily Punch. They talk about Ted Cruz's misbegotten Mexico adventure, the chilly Trump/McConnell relationship, the proposed 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack, and more.
GUESTS:
Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman), Founder, Punchbowl News
Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc), Founder/CEO, Punchbowl News
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
Packing a Punch | Skullduggery on Acast
