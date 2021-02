SKULLDUGGERY: Packing a Punch

GUESTS:

Mike and Dan sit down with Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer, the founders of Punchbowl News and the co-hosts of the news podcast The Daily Punch . They talk about Ted Cruz's misbegotten Mexico adventure, the chilly Trump/McConnell relationship, the proposed 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack, and more.Jake Sherman ( @JakeSherman ), Founder, Punchbowl NewsAnna Palmer ( @apalmerdc ), Founder/CEO, Punchbowl NewsMichael Isikoff ( @Isikoff ), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo NewsDan Klaidman ( @dklaidman ), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News