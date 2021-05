Blood of San Gennaro: Archdiocese Lets Miracle Happen One Day Later

Rosaries were recited in the Cathedral of Naples, 200 km south of Rome, on May 1 awaiting the liquefaction of the blood of the city's saint, San Gennaro, which had to take place on Saturday before the first Sunday of May.But nothing happened . The clot of blood collected in the reliquary remained like a stone - an omen for doom.On Sunday, then: coup de théâtre. The archdiocese announced that the blood had liquified on Sunday at 5:18 PM - one day too late. "Here is the miracle live before my eyes," an enthusiastic Januaria Piromallo wrote in the fake-news IlFattoQuotidiano.it. The archdiocese had notified her by text message when "it happened," and she had rushed to the Cathedral.When she arrived, unsurprisingly almost nobody was there - not even sitting-on-the-floor Archbishop Battaglia had been in a hurry to show up. Therefore, Januaria sat "alone, in the front row, usually reserved for ecclesiastical authorities."She has her own explanation for San Gennaro's delay: "as if the Saint wanted to see the anti-Covid distancing measures respected." A more likely explanation is that San Gennaro is sick and tired of performing before decadent and anti-Catholic prelates.