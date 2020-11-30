Churches closed in France, what to do? (+ video)

Quote from the press release: “With the second wave of the pandemic, France entered into its second lockdown, which includes a ban on public Masses starting with 3 November.”



The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate, as the voice of one crying in the wilderness, asks: Does France repent adequately for the Church’s internal apostasy from God? Put your hand on your heart, dear French bishops and priests: Was it not through your apostasy and impenitence that God allowed the closure of churches? You refuse to break with the root of sin and curse in the heresies of the historical-critical method. This is Neomodernism in essence. You have distanced yourselves neither from syncretism with Vatican II’s paganism, nor from the criminal tolerance of immorality.

“On Sunday, hundreds of Catholics gathered in front of cathedrals in Nantes, Versailles and Lyon. This coming Sunday, other towns such as Paris, Orléans, Bordeaux on the Atlantic coast, Rennes and Vannes in Brittany, and probably many others will also be the scene of demonstrations asking ‘for the Mass’…”

“Over 100,000 people signed a petition ‘For the Mass’, telling Macron: ‘Man does not live by bread alone. We want to bow our heads in prayer. For our martyrs. For France.’”

“Christian Defence League, which also represents the traditional institutes the Fraternity of Saint Peter, the Institute of Christ the King, the Dominical Fraternity of Saint Vincent Ferrier, the Benedictine Abbey of the Barroux, and the Opus Sacerdotale – an association of diocesan priests – and many other organizations have protested against the closure of churches.”

“The need for the sacraments is all the greater in a time of epidemic and people need hope as suicides increase.”

“By Monday (9 November), the students of ‘For the Mass’ and several bishops (Dominique Rey, Bernard Ginoux, Xavier Malle, Eric Aumonier, Marc Aillet, Jean-Pierre Cattenoz, David Macaire), representatives of the National Association of Catholic Families and others joined the protest. The Council of State rejected the bishops’ protest.”

“‘We want to have a chance to celebrate Christmas in a dignified way,’ as Archbishop de Moulins-Beaufort said.”

“God wants it!”

Have you written at least one pastoral letter against pagan pseudo spirituality, including Hindu yoga or Buddhist meditations?You manifest your unity with the source of the curse by repeating like a mantra the name of the archheretic Bergoglio daily in the Mass. Do you now understand, dear bishops and priests, why God allowed the closure of churches in France?Today, the spirit of Nostra Aetate, the spirit of Assisi (1986) and the spirit of the Amazon Synod do not allow the preaching of Jesus as the only Saviour. Have you, French bishops, responded to Bergoglio’s apostasy when 1) he enthroned the Pachamama demon in Rome (October 2019), when 2) he has promoted vaccino-chipping leading to the lake of fire (September 2020), when 3) he approved homosexuality (2013) and same-sex unions (October 2020)? Have you responded? No, you have not. On the contrary, by saying his name in the Mass you manifest your spiritual unity with the archheretic Bergoglio and with the curse he has brought down.If you honestly ask, dear bishops, priests, and believers, what to do, how to begin to repent, and how to continue on this path, the answer is: Let everyone promise God one hour of personal prayer a day, and set up prayer watches following the example of the Christians of America (see youtube.com/watch?v=a-s2HawV0WU vkpatriarhat.org/en/?p=18712 ).Quote from the press release:You French Catholics are calling for churches to reopen. However, if priests and bishops continue to express their unity with the greatest archheretic Bergoglio in the Mass, and thus bring the curse on themselves and on France, the closed churches are the lesser evil. If you want to deal effectively with the situation, make a clear demand on French bishops and priests that they stop saying the name of the heretic and apostate Bergoglio in the Mass. If they do, God will remove the curse and give France a spiritual awakening and blessing.Quote from the press release:It is commendable that the petition was signed by 100,000 Catholics, it is also true that one does not live by bread alone, and it is also necessary to remember the French martyrs and the spiritual awakening of France itself. Especially the Holy Mass should be the source of strength for believers in the fight against sin, the spirit of the world, and contemporary satanization. Satanization, however, coupled with vaccino-chipping is promoted not only by the NWO but also by Bergoglio’s apostate Vatican! Are you aware of that, dear French bishops, priests and believers?Quote from the press release:We ask: Do the priests of the above-mentioned church organizations say the name of the archheretic in the Mass? Those who do bring down a curse, those who do not bring down a blessing.Quote from the press release:However, an increase in suicides is rooted in the fact that artificial quarantine in spring was started by pseudo Pope Bergoglio. Moreover, he showed his apostasy again with the second closing of the churches. Under his leadership, we are de facto witnessing not only physical suicides but literally mass suicide of the Catholic Church in France as well.We learn from the mass media about cathedrals in France being burned down, churches and statues being desecrated and defenceless Christians being killed. Are you aware, dear bishops and priests, that this is the fruit of the Second Vatican Council, its aggiornamento with the world and openness to a so-called regard for pagan cults? How many mosques were there in France before Vatican II and how many are there today? And how many Muslims were in France before the Council and how many are there now? What does the so-called head of the Church do? He keeps repeating mantras about respect for homosexuals, pagans and migrants, and promoting vaccino-chipping for all people. You continue to say the name of this heretic in the Mass, thus betraying the Lord Jesus Christ and His teachings. Are you aware of that?Quote from the press release:Dear bishops and priests, we hope it is clear to you that Bergoglio has agreed with the elites on the promotion of a senseless pandemic. True scientists call it not a medical, but a political pandemic. Its main danger is that it is leading to vaccination, which is already associated with a change in the human genome, and chipping. This will result not only in physical but also spiritual genocide, which ends in the lake of fire. That is why it is now necessary to stand heroically against this genocidal system promoted by Bergoglio, even at the cost of martyrdom!Dear French bishops, it is time for you to join Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s demand for the resignation of Bergoglio from the papacy, which he made as early as 2018. It must be known that Bergoglio, as a heretic who has brought on himself a multiple curse, occupies the papal office illegally. Being an apostate, he must not be obeyed by anyone!Quote from the press release:Sincere Catholics demand from Macron’s government that they be allowed to celebrate Christmas in the churches. But even before Macron’s ordinance, Bergoglio agreed with the other EU and world rulers and announced that the churches would be closed at Christmas 2020!How should you repent in this situation?1) Let each of you make a promise to God of one hour of prayer daily, and set up prayer watches following the example of the United States.2) Stop saying the name of the archheretic Bergoglio in the Mass.Dear French bishops, priests and believers, what would St Bernard say concerning these two demands?He will then give you His blessing.+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops