Severe flooding causes chaos and concern across the UK.

Severe flooding across parts of the UK has caused chaos and concern for residents during the festive period.



On Christmas night trenches had to be dug by locals in Bedford in a bid to keep the flood waters back from the road and homes.



Storm Bella has swept across swathes of the UK, bringing heavy rainfall, floods and damage.



Residents in Bedfordshire have been urged to leave their homes due to the risks being faced.