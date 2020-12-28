Feast of the Holy Innocents (Terce Antiphon) Venite December 28th is the Feast of the Holy Innocents, Martyrs. This antiphon from Terce, the 3rd hour of prayer, references the account of Herod's … More

December 28th is the Feast of the Holy Innocents, Martyrs. This antiphon from Terce, the 3rd hour of prayer, references the account of Herod's slaughter in Matthew 2:16. The feast has been celebrated since at least the 5th century, usually in connection with the Epiphany. In a 4th century homily, Saint John Chrysostom states, "These infants received no harm by their death: it only translated them so much the sooner to the port and haven of rest and tranquility." "Many children below 2 years of age were slain by Herod on account of the Lord." "A bimátu et infra occídit múltos púeros Heródes propter Dóminum."