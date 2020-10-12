Clicks22
The beauty of gregorian: Ave Maria (Lyric video)
Please support for our channel : (you can donate as little as 1$ ): patreon.com/AOTC subscribestar.com/AOTC ---- Special thanks to our patrons on Patreon and SubscribeStar who have made this video possible. ---- Top Patrons: (10 $ or more donation) Patricia Blassingame, Randall Flagg, Lord Funkicus, unter Rhoades, Joseph Blain, George Sherratt, The Salk James A Panter, Christophe, Jason Huang, Matthew Stephenson lovecrypt.net , Borna Situm Nagy, Peter Hundy, Ewa Jasniach Rafal Jedrasik, Salem H, Jason Roach, Rosalie treiber, SPUD, Simeon Mallette, Maciej Durakiewicz ---- About the chant: Hail Mary, Latin Ave Maria, also called Angelic Salutation, a principal prayer of the Roman Catholic Church, comprising three parts, addressed to the Virgin Mary. The prayer is recited in the Rosary of the Blessed Virgin (see rosary) and is often assigned as penance during the sacrament of reconciliation (confession). ---- This chant was Performed by Riga Church Choir buy the album: fanlink.to/gregorian ---- Latin text: Ave Maria gratia plena dominus tecum benedicta tu in mulieribus et benedictus fructus ventris tui Quomodo in me fiet hoc quae virum non cognosco spiritus domini superveniet in te et virtus altissimi obumbrabit tibi benedicta tu in mulieribus et benedictus fructus ventris tui Ideoque quod nascetur ex te sanctum vocabitur filius dei benedicta tu in mulieribus et benedictus fructus ventris tui
Prosimy o modlitwę i wsparcie kleryka.