Catholic Questions for Protestants (With former Baptist Protestant Steve Ray) Catholic Questions for Protestants. Join us as a Former Baptist Protestant asks Protestants tough questions. "Bible … More

Catholic Questions for Protestants (With former Baptist Protestant Steve Ray)

Catholic Questions for Protestants. Join us as a Former Baptist Protestant asks Protestants tough questions. "Bible Christians" always have questions for Catholics, and now Catholics have some tough questions for Protestants. (Please SUBSCRIBE! and See Steve Ray's info below.